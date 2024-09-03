HandyDART strike expected to launch today with Vancouver rally

TransLink says service is still available for cancer, renal or multiple sclerosis treatments

The union local for Metro Vancouver HandyDART workers says it will hold a rally in Vancouver today to mark the beginning of its strike after members voted down a final offer by employer Transdev Canada last week.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 says the rally will begin at noon across from Pacific Central Station in Vancouver.

The union local says the majority of its members are “frustrated,” and rejected the company’s offer after dealing with staffing shortages and “poor compensation” compared to other transit employees.

A statement from the union says the rally will feature speakers including local president Joe McCann, the union’s international president John Costa, as well as member of Parliament Bonita Zarillo, along with other union leaders.

It says the union local has told Transdev Canada, the company contracted by TransLink to operate the specialized door-to-door service, that it’s willing to continue negotiating, but the company won’t meet until Sept. 12.

TransLink says the service is still available for people with medical conditions who need to get to appointments for cancer, renal or multiple sclerosis treatments.