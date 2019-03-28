Hannah Day airlifted to hospital with brain tumours

Family seeks community support so they can stay by her side at BC Children’s Hospital

Little nine-year-old Hannah Day, who Victoria fell in love with and rallied around during her years of battling cancer, has been airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in what appears to be the end of the road – though she has defied that prognosis in the past.

Hannah’s family is asking for community support to allow them to stay by Hannah’s bedside in Vancouver.

In the past week, Hannah started to experience severe headaches, vomiting and uncontrollable pain. A scan Wednesday night showed dreaded results – tumours in her brain. She was immediately airlifted to the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“I rushed home and packed up most of our belongings having no idea when we could return home. We don’t know her future yet. We don’t know if it can even be treated,” said Hannah’s mother Brooke Ervin. “I’ve cried so hard I have no tears left. The suffering must stop.”

This is the third cancer and the fifth relapse for Hannah, said Ervin.

The tenacious girl was first diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma in 2012 at just three years old. Beating the aggressive cancer proved to be just the start of her battles. The chemotherapy used to fight that cancer, ended up inducing leukemia in 2014.

In April, 2018, the family decided to walk away from treatment in order to allow Hannah to be a normal kid – attending school, learning to ride a bike and growing a pony tail.

Despite being “a beautiful happy and most loving child you could ever meet,” Ervin said the seven years of treatment have left Hannah with multiple long-term side effects including heart failure.

A gofundme campaign has been set up to allow the family to “focus on taking [Hannah’s] pain away and not worrying about losing everything back home.”

The community has rallied behind Hannah before – hosting dances, concerts, hockey games and more in order to raise funds – and the family hopes to lean into that support once more.

At the time of publishing, the gofundme had raised $6,345 of its $7,500 goal in under two hours.

 

