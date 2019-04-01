Hannah Day and her mother Brooke Ervin in a picture posted to Facebook before Day underwent a biopsy surgery for tumours in her brain. (Facebook/Brooke Ervin)

Hannah Day survives risky biopsy surgery in brain tumour battle

Mother posts to Facebook that ‘this is her hardest fight she will have to do’

An update from the mother of Hannah Day, the nine-year-old who captured the heart of Greater Victoria over the years she spent battling cancer, reveals Day survived a risky biopsy surgery.

Day’s mother, Brooke Ervin, posted to Facebook Monday that the surgery was “one of the riskiest” Day had undergone and that the chance of fatality was high.

“I told her how much she was loved by her entire family, friends and all her followers rooting for her,” Ervin said. “This is her hardest fight she will have to do. She has to fight her biggest fight yet.”

About four hours later Ervin posted that her daughter had survived the surgery and doctors were able to take samples before Hannah’s brain began to bleed.

“Her adorable sweet voice made us all laugh,” she said. “She’s in a lot of pain. She’s been given fentanyl and we are trying to convince her to sleep.”

Day was airlifted to hospital Wednesday after experiencing severe headaches, vomiting and uncontrollable pain. A scan then revealed tumours in her brain and spine.

The young girl’s battle with cancer started in 2012, when at age three she was diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma. While she beat her first battle with cancer, the chemotherapy used to fight it induced leukemia in 2014. Now the nine-year-old is fighting brain tumours.

A GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for the family so they could be by her side at BC Children’s Hospital. Ervin has posted that the family will be unable to return home for a while while doctors determine Day’s prognosis.

