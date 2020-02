A group of Wet’suwet’en supporters has set up a Highway 19 blockade at Exit 117 into Courtenay. Photo supplied.

A group of K’omoks Territories land and water defenders and concerned Comox Valley residents are currently blockading Highway 19 at exit 117, preventing southbound and northbound traffic from passing or entering the highway southbound at this exit and from exiting northbound at this exit.

