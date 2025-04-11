RCMP bust multiple fentanyl labs in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, arrest chemist

Officers say no evidence suggests drugs were destined for the United States black market

The RCMP's Federal Policing branch announced on Thursday, April 10, 2025, that it had shut down several fentanyl labs and charged a chemist. Items seized were displayed at an RCMP press conference

Federal RCMP announced that they have dismantled "numerous" fentanyl production labs in B.C. and arrested a chemist.

At a press conference at the provincial RCMP headquarters in Surrey Thursday, senior officers say the investigation had involved Langley, Aldergrove, Pitt Meadows, Mission, and Richmond.

Federal investigators have also seized precursor chemicals, and arrested two suspects, with one being a chemist. These searches led to the discovery of three separate illicit drug production facilities with two suspected of producing fentanyl. The third is undetermined at this time. Two suspects were arrested at one of the locations.

Work on the case started in 2023 with the raids happening over the last several weeks. The RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team launched an investigation into the importation of unregulated chemicals, and commercial laboratory equipment that could be used for the purpose of making illicit drugs including fentanyl, MDMA, and GHB.

Asst. Commissioner David Teboul, commander fo the RCMP Federal Policing program in the Pacific Region, and Chief Supt. Stephen Lee, deputy regional commander of RCMP Federal Policing in the Pacific Region, were on hand to tell about the case.

"This enforcement action is an example of how we counter fentanyl production at its source, and continue to aggressively combat organized crime groups that are becoming increasingly more sophisticated in their scientific, and technical abilities," Lee said. The RCMP continues to disrupt the production of fentanyl that is impacting Canadian communities. There continues to be no evidence, in this case and others, that these labs are producing fentanyl for exportation into the United States."

This investigation is ongoing, while the seized drugs, precursor chemicals, and other evidence continue to be processed.

"There's no evidence they were destined for the U.S.," Teboul said of the ultimate destination of the drugs being made in the labs.

U.S. President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on Canada and Mexico, ostensibly because of fentanyl being smuggled into the United States. However, the amount intercepted by U.S. authorities in Canada was minimal compared to that on the southern border, according to their own statistics.

Taboul noted that the quantities of drugs seized could have amounted to 5.5 million doses of fentanyl.

He said he could give few other details as the investigation is ongoing, but noted that the Aldergrove site was in a commercial area in Langley Township, and the Pitt Meadows one was close to or in a residential neighbourhood.

No one has been charged and Taboul did not give details about the people who were arrested and have since been released.

He said the RCMP will continue to pursue organized crime-linked labs.

"The RCMP will come after you, and we won't stop until we have taken them all down," Taboul said.

Lee said the police are pleased to remove the ability to make massive numbers of doses of the drugs but are troubled at the sophistication of the labs.

"The discovery of commercial-grade chemistry equipment at all locations, in addition to the arrest of an individual who we suspect has a background in chemistry, points to a disturbing trend of progressively enhanced scientific and technical expertise, among transnational organized crime groups involved in the production and distribution of illicit drugs."

As such, the RCMP Federal Policing program continue to adapt and improve its ability to effectively combat these criminal elements, while also closely working

with domestic, and international partners in countering the fentanyl crisis within Canada, and across our border, he said.