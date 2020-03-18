Harbour Air made history Tuesday with the first ever electric commercial aircraft flight. (Twitter/Harbour Air Seaplanes)

Harbour Air cancels all Seattle flights amid COVID-19

In a response to travel restrictions Seattle flights will be cancelled until April 30

In light of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement on Wednesday, travellers looking to Harbour Air as an option to safely travel from Victoria and Seattle will have to look for other options. Trudeau announced that the Canadian and United States government will be restricting non-essential travel between the Canadian and United States border in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to an e-mail statement from Harbour Air, the company cancelled all Seattle flights until April 30. The company will continue to schedule flights domestically.

ALSO READ: Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The company has implemented additional vigorous cleaning procedures and precautions for both terminals and aircraft in an attempt to reduce the chance of the virus spreading. Cleaning procedures occur before and after each flight and throughout the day. All flights have also been temporarily reduced to single-aisle seating to ensure that passengers are afforded an additional level of space while flying.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Canada-U.S. border closing to non-essential travel

On March 5 the company alerted its customers that, “although the Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the risk of the COVID-19 virus as low,” the company will take precaution seriously. Harbour Air advised its customers that in cases where the seaplane company has grounds to believe that someone is unfit to travel, the company will exercise the authority to deny a customer boarding for their own well-being, and that of other customers and employees.

Harbour Air will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and inform customers of any procedural changes.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @sarah_schuchard
and follow us on Instagram

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada-U.S. border closing to non-essential travel
Next story
COVID-19: Tofino asks visitors to postpone trips, return home

Just Posted

Vancouver Island gas prices drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

GasBuddy says decreased demand for oil lowering worldwide gas prices

Greater Victoria residents find compassion and community amid COVID-19 isolation

People are helping one another during coronavirus pandemic

Harbour Air cancels all Seattle flights amid COVID-19

In a response to travel restrictions Seattle flights will be cancelled until April 30

Man seriously injured in Victoria weapon assault

VicPD believes the incident was isolated

Victoria considers four-storey building for former Pic-A- Flic site

Victoria city councillors to discuss development on Thursday

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

COVID-19: Tofino asks visitors to postpone trips, return home

“For now, please enjoy Tofino vicariously through images and your memories of past visits.”

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Hoarding hurts the vulnerable, Cowichan Valley heart patient says

Grocery chains doing their best to keep up with demand

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

B.C. pharmacists authorized to issue prescription renewals and emergency refills

Another successful Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports season comes to an end

VISAS planning reunion at the end of May

Most Read