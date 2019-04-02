To celebrate the opening of the new mallard duckling ramps, Shannon Greenley, Inner Harbour operations manager for GVHA, was joined by City of Victoria Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe; Erika Paul, senior animal protection and outreach officer, BC SPCA; and Jacques Sirois, Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary. (GVHA photo)

Harbour Authority ramps up for duckling season

Six new duckling ramps installed throughout Victoria’s Inner Harbour

The cuteness was off the charts at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for six new duckling ramps in Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

Each spring, mallard ducks make their way into Victoria’s Inner Harbour with their ducklings in tow. Once there, the ducklings sometimes struggle to find a way to get out of the water.

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) is ramping up for duckling season this year by installing new mallard duckling ramps at the organization’s four Inner Harbour marinas.

After a concerned citizen brought up the lack of ducking ramps in the harbour last year, GVHA staff consulted with community organizations including the City of Victoria, BC SPCA Wild ARC, and the Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

The discussions led to the creation and installation of the new ramps as part of the bird-focused initiatives that are underway throughout GVHA properties.

The small ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at the Wharf Street marina April 2, officially ‘opened’ the ramps for the season.

To celebrate the opening, Shannon Greenley, Inner Harbour operations manager for GVHA, was joined by City of Victoria Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe; Erika Paul, senior animal protection and outreach officer, BC SPCA; and Jacques Sirois, Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

 

