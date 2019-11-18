Harbour authority to honour Victoria sailor Jeanne Socrates with naming ceremony

In September Socrates became the oldest person to sail around the world in a solo, unassisted trip

77-year-old Jeanne Socrates became the oldest person to sail around the world solo, non-stop and unassisted on Sept. 7, 2019. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Victoria’s world record-holding sailor will soon be the namesake of something in Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

On Sept. 7, 77-year-old Jeanne Socrates became the oldest person to sail around the world on a solo, non-stop trip. She accomplished the feat after sailing around the world for 339 days.

Socrates already held the title as the oldest woman to do so after sailing around the world in 2013.

Now, the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) plans on honouring Socrates in an naming ceremony at Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

The GVHA is not revealing what exactly will be the namesake, but simply that it will be at the lower causeway of the Causeway Marina across the street from the Fairmont Empress Hotel on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m..

