Sari Alesh debuted his new band at the Swinging Spring Soiree. Alesh played with the National Orchestra in Syria and since coming to Canada has expanded his repertoire to include everything from Cape Breton fiddle music to rock n’ roll hits. (Photo provided)

Harbour of Hope reaches $100k fundraising goal to help refugee families

Organization aims to cover the families’ living expenses for a year and beyond

The Harbour of Hope Refugee Assistance Society reached their fundraising goal after their latest event — The Swinging Spring Soiree on April 12.

The goal of $50,000 was met and matched by Tim Smith of Westrek Geotechnical Services Ltd., totalling $100,000.

Currently the Harbour of Hope society has undertaken sponsorship of two families, both of whom are currently in the interview process with Canadian Immigration. The money raised is to cover their expenses for their first year in Canada.

“We thank all our sponsors, friends and donors for the success — especially our matching donor Tim Smith. We are so delighted to reach the goal,” said J Scott, fundraising coordinator for Harbour of Hope.

RELATED: Syrian violinist plays with new Canadian band at upcoming fundraiser

According to Scott, it’s very possible that both refugee families will arrive in Victoria within the next six months. They are the first two families to be sponsored by Harbour of Hope.

Besides covering the families’ living expenses for a year, Harbour of Hope also aims to help refugees past the first year through assisting the families to find housing, enroll in language classes and supporting them in community integration. The society is also committed to fostering community with refugees who are already in Victoria through ways such as helping get a business started or settled into dorm rooms at university.

RELATED: Harbour of Hope Society to host fundraiser for refugee families

“Our help goes beyond the [money], we help by just being there,” said Scott.

Both families already have family members settled in Victoria and are looking forward to joining them. Razan Haj Ibrahim and her family are in Beiruit, Lebananon and Suhila and Reem Albalkhi are in Amman, Jordan.

Harbour of Hope also invites the community to their upcoming annual general meeting on May 8 at the Parkside Hotel and Spa in the James Bay Room at 5 p.m. For more information visit harbourofhope.org.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Coast Guard breaks ground on permanent search and rescue station in Victoria
Next story
New commemorative loonie marking progress for LGBTQ2+ rights draws mixed response

Just Posted

Harbour of Hope reaches $100k fundraising goal to help refugee families

Organization aims to cover the families’ living expenses for a year and beyond

French for the Future event to host 300 students in Victoria

Victoria event welcomes students from Greater Victoria and Vancouver

Victoria school district to spend $10,589 per student next year

School board approves $250 million budget

Man Tasered in View Royal after West Shore RCMP respond to disturbance call

Suspect was taken to hospital

Driver crashes car into building on Quadra Street

Emergency crews respond to single vehicle crash Thursday morning near Mason Street

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through town in B.C.’s interior

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Most Read