Harbour of Hope Society to host fundraiser for refugee families

Razan Haj Ibrahim and her family are currently being sponsored by the Harbour of Hope Refugee Assistance Society, coming to Canada from Beirut, Lebanon. Pictured is Faeza Haj-Ibrahim, a member of Harbour of Hope along with her mother and brother, they are waiting for their sister Razan to join them with her family. (Photo provided)

The Harbour of Hope Refugee Assistance Society will hold their second fundraiser, the Swinging Spring Soiree, on Friday, April 12.

Taking place at the Odd Fellows Hall, participants will hear Sari Alesh debuting his new band. Alesh played with the National Orchestra in Syria and since coming to Canada has expanded his repertoire to include everything from Cape Breton fiddle music to rock n’ roll hits.

READ ALSO: 40 % of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Currently the Harbour of Hope society has undertaken sponsorship of two families, both of whom are currently in the interview process with Canadian Immigration.

Both families already have family settled in Victoria and are looking forward to joining them. Razan Haj Ibrahim and her family are in Beiruit, Lebananon and Suhila and Reem Albalkhi are in Amman, Jordan.

READ ALSO: One of B.C.’s newest citizens reflects on the value of immigration

Tim Smith of Westrek Geotechnical Services Ltd. has put up a $50,000 matching donation to Harbour of Hope. Smith immigrated to Canada in 1987 and strongly believes immigration and diversity strengthen our society.

While the refugee crisis is no longer at the forefront of news there are still 65 millions refugees in the world, and the number continues to grow.

Swinging Spring Soiree

When: Friday, April 12

Where: Odd Fellows Hall, 1315 Douglas Street

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/swinging-spring-soiree-tickets-58343622345