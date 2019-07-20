HarbourCats bats hot in home return

Victoria HarbourCats’ Tanner Haney, with two hits and two RBIs Friday against the Yakima Valley Pippins, upped his batting average by 14 points. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)

The Victoria HarbourCats returned home with a bang Friday night.

The West Coast League North Division leaders, playing at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park for the first time since a three-city, seven-game road trip began July 11, downed the visiting Yakima Valley Pippins 17-2.

Five HarbourCats tallied at least one RBI on the night, with Kyle Harper’s four RBIs topping the stat sheet, while ‘Cats pitcher Aaron Celestino extended his scoreless inning streak to 16.

The Victoria squad, who’ve won three straight games, will look to extend the streak Saturday in game two of a weekend series at home against the Pippins.

Victoria is 26-12 so far on the season.

Yakima Valley, with a 17-20 record, sits fourth in the West Coast League North Division’s overall standings.

