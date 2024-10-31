Harrison mayor, resort management meet over destroyed hot springs pools

Harrison Hot Springs' mayor and resort management met this week to hash out mutual solutions

Talen told The Observer that resort management acknowledged that the filling of the pools could have been handled differently.

"We talked about the pools created by the public at the hot springs source. We agreed that last week's events unfolded in a less than ideal way," Talen said.

According to Talen, the pools were inadvertently as the result of a leak from the pipes at the hot spring source. Over time, the public built pools for themselves, which led to a number of concerns from current resort management and ownership as the safety, materials used and potential health issues were called into question.

"The resort told me over the last couple of years, they created a tourist destination at the hot springs source, improving the building, and the pools, in their view, posed a health and safety risk," he said. "The village also has municipal infrastructure immediately adjacent to where those pools were, and the village wants to make sure that anyone using the hot springs does so safely and it doesn't impact the village's infrastructure."

Talen said both resort management and village officials believe the public should have access to the hot springs.

"We agree that there's tremendous opportunities to enhance the visitor experience in the village, including having outstanding and exceptional, and publicly accessible hot springs pools," he said.

Talen reminded the public the resort has a dedicated hot springs pool in town for people to enjoy. He has a follow-up meeting with The Aldesta Group – the owners of the resort – next week.

David Northey, one of many concerned residents, said he has met with resort management and Talen. He hopes to meet with resort ownership as well to relay his concerns.

This is a sad event. We deserve better," Northey said. "I feel for the all those affected by this action taken against our village."

Harrison Hot Springs sits on the site of the ancient village of Qwólts of the Sts'ailes First Nation. The Sts'ailes people regard the natural hot springs water as medicinal and healing. In Halq’emeylem, the name "Qwólts" translates to "boiling water" or "medicine water."

The Observer has reached out to The Aldesta Group, resort management and the Sts'ailes First Nation for further comment.