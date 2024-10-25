Harrison residents irate after hot springs pools destroyed

Mayor to meet with resort management to discuss alternatives

Harrison Hot Springs residents are in shock and looking for answers after natural hot springs pools outside of the village have – without warning – been filled in with boulders and dirt sometime on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Known locally as the "Hobo Hot Springs," the pools were a beloved gathering spot for residents and locals alike to enjoy the hot springs water close to the natural source.

On Tuesday night, Harrison Hot Springs Mayor Fred Talen saw the photos resident David Northey took of the pools before and after they had been filled in.

"I went to look Wednesday morning first thing, and the pools were filled in with large boulders," he said. "A couple of facts I know today from staff is that these pools are on land we believe controlled by the Harrison Hot Springs resort. It's my understanding staff working for the resort placed these boulders in the hot springs pools, presumably to mitigate their risk and liability associated with public use of these hot springs pools."

Talen confirmed village staff did not fill in these pools and the village was not notified prior to the work taking place. He said he has a meeting scheduled with the resort's management next week.

"What's really becoming clear is the residents of the village are really interested in preserving and promoting these natural features, in particular the hot springs that gives the village its name," he told The Observer. "I think the village should have greater influence and even control over these natural resources. In addition, I think these hot springs are really significant and important to the Sts'ailes (First Nation), and I don't want this lost, because I believe they, too, should have a voice that needs to be listened to on matters concerning the stewardship of these natural resources."

Harrison Hot Springs sits on the site of the ancient village of Qwólts of the Sts'ailes First Nation. The Sts'ailes people regard the natural hot springs water as medicinal and healing. In Halq’emeylem, the name "Qwólts" translates to "boiling water" or "medicine water."

The Observer has reached out to The Aldesta Group – the company that owns Harrison Hot Springs Resort – , resort management and the Sts'ailes First Nation for further comment.

More to come.