Workers begin 3-day strike at B.C. resort, spa

Workers picket ahead of busy summer weekend

UNITE HERE Local 40 workers walked off the job on Friday (July 5) morning as the beginning of a three-day strike at the resort. (File)

1 / 1 UNITE HERE Local 40 workers walked off the job on Friday (July 5) morning as the beginning of a three-day strike at the resort. (File)

Workers at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa have walked off the job and started a picket line.

The resort employees, represented by UNITE HERE Local 40, are holding a three-day strike over the weekend after negotiations broke down on Thursday (July 4) "with little progress," according to a release from the union.

According to the union, hotel room revenues have shot up 42 per cent in the Fraser Valley Regional District, including Harrison.

"Harrison Hot Springs Resort workers want management to invest in providing top quality jobs," said UNITE HERE Local 40 president Zailda Chan. "Low wages, short staffing and workload issues affect morale and guest service. Workers are fed up, which is why they’re taking limited strike action."

The Aldesta Hotel Group, based in Vancouver, owns the Harrison Hot Springs Resort; they also own the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.

Resort management stated that they are committed to maintaining "positive and respectful" dialogue with the affected employees.

"We are actively working with union representatives to address concerns and reach agreements that benefit everyone involved," they told The Observer in an emailed statement. "We appreciate the understanding and patience of our guests and community during this time."

Resort workers with UNITE HERE Local 40 held a "wake-up rally" in June 2021 at 8 a.m. during a labour dispute between the union and Hospitality Industrial Relations. Back in April, the B.C. Labour Relations Board delivered a lockout notice ot UNITE HERE Local 40 that would have put 1,200 employees across more than a dozen communities out of work.

Back then, the union pushed for extended recall rights, which would have given employees at the affected properties protection, allowing them to return to work when work was available again following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Communities from Vancouver to Prince Rupert were affected by the 2021 dispute.