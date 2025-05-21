Harrison's 'Hobo Hot Springs' to be restored to natural state

Rocks to be cleared, B.C. Ministry says

The B.C. Ministry of Water, Lands and Resource Stewardship has ordered the natural hot springs in Harrison to be restored to their original state.

Locally known as the "Hobo Hot Springs," the pools were created as a result of a leak from a damaged overflow pipe, located not far from the Harrison Hot Springs Resort. Back in October 2024, the pools were filled in with large boulders without announcement or prior notice, reportedly by crews from the resort, and the ministry began their investigation the following month.

The pools are deemed a Crown resource, and any significant changes to the hot springs would require the ministry's approval, which was not given at the time. The village, however, attained permission to work on the boulders surrounding the pools earlier that year – but the scope and nature of that work did not include filling in the pools themselves.

According to a sign recently spotted near the natural hot springs, the overflow pipe that created the natural hot springs in the first place is to be repaired, and further restoration efforts will involve removing stones from the area. The ministry advised the public that no items should be placed in the water or on the land surrounding it, and digging in the area is strictly prohibited.

The Ministry of Water, Lands and Resource Stewardship has, to date, not responded to multiple direct requests for comment from The Observer. The resort and its owner company, The Aldesta Group, have also offered no comment as of press time.

In the months leading up to the sign posting, the village of Harrison Hot Springs, resort management and the Sts'ailes First Nation have been in talks to discuss the future of the natural hot springs.

More to come.