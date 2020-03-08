Hartland Landfill among B.C.’s top oil recyclers

BC Used Oil Management Association ranked Hartland Landfill second in B.C. for its practices with used oils, antifreeze and containers. (Photo courtesy of BC Used Oil Management Association)

Hartland Landfill placed near the top of the trash heap for used oil recycling facilities in B.C.

In its inaugural Top Collector rankings, BC Used Oil Management Association gave a second-place nod to Hartland Landfill for its efforts in collecting and recycling lubricating oil, oil filters, anti-freeze and the icky sticky containers they come in. The Top Collector awards for 2019 listed 30 facilities, including Victoria, Duncan, Parksville and the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island.

“We are extremely proud of those 30 B.C. used oil recycling facilities that received the Top Collector award,” David Lawes, executive director for BC Used Oil Management Association, said in a media release. “They all took the necessary steps to ensure that their used oil recycling infrastructures are easy to use, convenient and environmentally friendly.”

Many of the organizations applied for and received RCF infrastructure grants, which provided them with modified sea containers to facilitate responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers.

“We launched the Top Collectors’ recognition program to thank the dedicated RCF operators for participating in our program, and to create enthusiasm amongst the RCF staff for doing what can sometimes be a messy job,” Lawes noted.

Criteria for inclusion as a Top Collector was based on the total amount of used oil, filters, antifreeze and containers collected, the total number of years of participation in the BCUOMA’s RCF Program, and for demonstrating continued support for the association and other recycling stewardship-related programs.

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society for Greater Vancouver/Maple Ridge took the Top Collector award, with Jepson Petroleum in Williams Lake placing third.

BCUOMA continues to look for opportunities to upgrade and improve recycling facilities across the province to provide people with greater access to convenient and free used oil recycling centres. For more information on BCUOMA, infrastructure grants and a look at the list of all 30 Top Collectors, visit bcusedoil.com/infrasteructure-grants.

