Hate crime charges laid against B.C. man after Israeli hostage poster defaced

Poster vandalized with anti-Semitic words and images, Vancouver police say

A B.C. man has been charged with hate crimes after allegedly defacing the poster of a Israeli hostage and using anti-Semitic language in public.

The Vancouver Police Department says it launched an investigation on Oct. 22, 2023, when it received reports of someone vandalizing a poster with anti-Semitic words and images near Main Street and East King Edward. The poster was drawing attention to an Israeli person who was taken hostage by Hamas.

VPD says witnesses also reported the vandal using anti-Semitic and threatening language.

On Feb. 21, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges against 33-year-old Mircea Iulian Pripoae. He is accused of willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group and uttering threats.

VPD says Pripoae turned himself over to police on March 7 and was released on court-ordered conditions. He’s set to appear in Vancouver Provincial Court on March 28.

