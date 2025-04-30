Have you seen Erzsebet Newton?

Newton associated to a red 1994 Volvo 850 with B.C. plate EG6 30T

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating Erzsebet Newton.

The 65-year-old woman was reported missing on April 28 after being seen last the previous day.

Newton is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-7 inches tall and about 130 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.



She is associated with a red 1994 Volvo 850 with British Columbia licence plate EG6 30T.

Police are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Erzsebet Newton is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).