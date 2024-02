Jeffrey was last seen on Dec. 27, 2023

The RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jessie Jeffrey who was reported missing on Feb. 13.

Jeffrey was last seen on Dec. 27, 2023.

She is 35 years old, 126 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police are very concerned for Jeffrey’s health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jessie Jeffrey is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).