Have your say at #YYJ’s annual public general meeting

Victoria Airport Authority’s annual public general meeting takes place this week, with members of the public welcome to attend.

The meeting is Thursday, May 9 between 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. in Activity Room 2 at the Mary Winspear Centre.

“The APGM is a great opportunity to hear from Board Chair, Gordon Safarik, our President and CEO Geoff Dickson, and our Chief Financial Officer Randy Bogle about the initiatives taken in 2018 and plans for 2019. It is also an opportunity for you to ask questions and provide feedback regarding the airport,” said the VAA in a written statement.

The agenda for the meeting includes two reports, one from the chair and board of directors and one from the president and CEO. One of the most highly anticipated parts of the meeting is expected to be the 2018 financial presentation from the CFO.

Before concluding remarks, the floor will be open for members of the public to have their questions answered by the Board.

The agenda can be found online at victoriaairport.com.



