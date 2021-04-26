Have your say on the look of Victoria’s downtown core

A view from Douglas Street eastward up Fisgard Street toward the Hudson District, from atop the nearby city parkade. The City of Victoria is asking for public input on its draft design guidelines for the downtown core. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)

Whether one lives in downtown Victoria, works in the area or simply has an interest in the city’s future skyline, the City of Victoria wants to hear from you.

One of the current Have Your Say public feedback opportunities relates to the draft version of the updated design guidelines for the downtown core. The city is looking to finalize changes to this guiding document for new buildings and additions downtown, and is seeking feedback.

ALSO READ: New Victoria fire hall begins to take shape

According to the city, the draft design guidelines are created to provide “clear direction for designers, architects and property owners who are planning a new building, retrofit or addition to an existing building” in the downtown core. They help city staff and council evaluate applications to determine whether proposed developments would be a good fit for the area and enhance the surrounding neighbourhood.

The guidelines include an analysis of how well buildings interact with streets and open spaces to create comfortable, human-scaled, pedestrian-oriented and memorable public spaces.

Visit engage.victoria.ca to register for Have Your Say and learn more about the draft Design Guidelines. The public engagement phase is open until April 30.

Staff will incorporate the input into the draft guidelines and present them to council later this spring.

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of VictoriaPlanning