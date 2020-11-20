Capital Regional District headquarters entrance on Fisgard Street in Victoria. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)

Capital Regional District headquarters entrance on Fisgard Street in Victoria. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)

Have your say: Public feedback encouraged on CRD 2021 provisional budgets

Online comments sought on public aspects of Greater Victoria’s regional financial plan

Crafting the annual budget for an organization as large and diverse as the Capital Regional District is no small task.

Financial and departmental staff and management work many hours to assemble such a document for initial discussion, later amendments and ultimate approval by the CRD board.

Amended provisional financial plans for the CRD, Capital Regional Hospital District (CRHD) and Capital Region Housing Corporation (CRHC) were passed Oct. 28, but the budgeting process still allows for public input before the final review and board approval next March.

Feedback on the 2021 budget can be submitted online to the CRD board at crd.bc.ca/budget by completing the form by Jan. 31.

Among the most recent proposed changes to the provisional budget were an increase of $1 per year per household to the land acquisition fund – a move that would generate an extra $193,000 for parkland acquisition – and $75,000 for adding First Nations representation to CRD standing, select and advisory committees.

Related story: One dollar or two? Greater Victoria parks acquisition fee hike spurs debate

“The provisional budget is a conservative and cautious approach given the current economic climate,” said CRD board chair Colin Plant in a release. “We are aware it is a challenging time and we want to continue funding important social priorities, such as housing and additional park space.”

The consolidated 2021 budget for the three regional bodies of $600 million currently calls for a 1.76-per-cent increase over 2020. That includes a $355 million operating budget and $245 million for capital projects. Approximately $185 million of the capital budget is allocated to CRD projects, which represents a drop of $214 million from 2020.

Significant capital undertakings on the books for 2021 include the continued implementation of the Regional Housing First program, which is set to add nearly 300 units in the region by next year; an energy recovery project at Panorama Recreation Centre in North Saanich that projects an 80-per-cent reduction (351 tonnes) in greenhouse gas emissions for the facility; a $3-million upgrade on the regional water supply main No. 4 and continued replacement of intake screens at the Sooke Lake reservoir; $1.4 million for a new oxygenation system in Elk and Beaver lakes; $3.4 million for Phase 3 construction on the E&N Rail Trail in Langford, and $4.3 million for aggregate production and rock extraction at Hartland Landfill for on-site use as daily cover and building access roads.

Some projects need approval from other funding sources to move forward.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Capital Regional DistrictCRD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City removes showers, community tent from Beacon Hill Park
Next story
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Just Posted

A community tent in Beacon Hill Park was set up in order to provide a safe, dry place for people who are living outside. (Facebook/Beverley Joy)
City removes showers, community tent from Beacon Hill Park

Dozens of bylaw and police officers were on scene Friday morning

Aerial shot of a section of the Hartland landfill in Saanich. (YouTube/Capital Regional District)
CRD, First Nations sign contract to haul biosolids to Mainland cement plant

Deal ‘hits the triple bottom line of positive social, environmental and financial impact,’ says CRD

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Oak Bay just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 20. (Screenshot via United States Geological Survey)
Magnitude 3.0 earthquake off Oak Bay shakes south Island

Residents from Sooke to Vancouver report feeling quake early Friday

Capital Regional District headquarters entrance on Fisgard Street in Victoria. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
Have your say: Public feedback encouraged on CRD 2021 provisional budgets

Online comments sought on public aspects of Greater Victoria’s regional financial plan

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria simplifies business licences with online option

Businesses needing more detailed reviews must still apply at city hall

People wearing protective face masks play an air hockey game at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Mandatory masks, bans on social gatherings and more to take effect overnight Friday

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you think non-essential travel should be restricted to and from Vancouver Island?

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Vancouver Island, with travel to… Continue reading

BC Nurses’ Union President Christine Sorensen says nurses are burnt out and exhausted amid the second wave of COVID-19. (Mike Koozmin/Black Press Media file)
B.C. nurses plead with public to follow COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations climb

Nurses union says Surrey Memorial Hospital ICU has hit capacity but Fraser Health says it hasn’t

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey executive has announced all games are cancelled until Dec. 1. (VIAHA logo)
COVID-19: Vancouver Island minor hockey cancels all games until December

“We have had an increasing number of teams who are reluctant to travel…”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Nix non-essential travel, stay home as much as possible as COVID 2nd wave surges: Trudeau

Trudeau was back outfront Rideau Cottage amid concerning COVID-19 projections from Dr. Theresa Tam

Most Read