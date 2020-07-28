Traffic on the Pat Bay Highway (Black Press Media File)

Having a U.S. license plate is not a crime, police say

Residents called Oak Bay Police about U.S. visitors

Having a U.S. licence plate on your car is not a crime.

As summer brought U.S. visitors to the Island, Oak Bay Police fielded many reports from locals that people are driving around in Oak Bay with American plates.

“We will investigate any allegations of someone breaching quarantine; however, we have no intention of stopping every vehicle that has a U.S. plate,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

“Some people have completed their quarantine and are driving legally with their U.S. plates and they should not be repeatedly stopped and interrogated by police simply due to their plates.”

After a brief social media campaign, the calls have stopped coming in.

There was one allegation where someone believed their neighbour was failing to quarantine.

“However, we learned that he had quarantined elsewhere in B.C. before returning home and this was supported with documentation,” Bernoties said.

READ ALSO: B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Oak Bay Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Late-night brawl downtown Victoria lands four youths in custody

Just Posted

Having a U.S. license plate is not a crime, police say

Residents called Oak Bay Police about U.S. visitors

Late-night brawl downtown Victoria lands four youths in custody

Police ay one youth kicked and spat on an officer in ‘chaotic scene’

Affordable rental home project under construction in Victoria

HousingHub project to bring 64 new affordable rental spaces by Spring 2021

Business owner sends Victoria police image of break and enter suspect, leads to arrest

A break and enter happened in the 600-block of Garbally Road on Tuesday morning

Esquimalt Ribfest 2020 cancelled by COVID-19

Organizers had hoped for a ‘pandemic shift’

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

Multiple sailing waits expected on ferries on B.C. Day long weekend

BC Ferries suggests reservations, travelling at night, taking alternate routes

Psychological thriller filmed on northern Vancouver Island debuts on AppleTV

‘Woodland’ is set in Haida Gwaii at a remote fishing lodge

Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Quick heat-up in the B.C. recreational property market is being attributed to COVID-19 lockdown orders

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Vancouver Island fire departments to hold service for fallen firefighter

Sproat Lake volunteer firefighter Lt. Ron Suits died at the scene of a barn fire on July 16

Most Read