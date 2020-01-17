Hazardous black ice coats Greater Victoria streets

The Saanich Police Department’s patrol unit asked the public to be cautious after melting snow froze into black ice Friday morning. (Twitter/Saanich PD Patrol)

The freeze-thaw cycle is wreaking havoc on Greater Victoria roads after a dump of snow hit the region this week.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are being warned of black ice on sidewalks and roadways after Thursday’s melt froze into ice overnight.

READ ALSO: Kids throwing snowballs from McKenzie overpass crack driver’s windshield

Drive BC warns of black ice on Highway 14 between Metchosin and Langford and on the Pat Bay Highway between Tolmie Avenue and the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal. The road services also warns of black ice on Highway 17A between Royal Oak Drive and the Pat Bay Highway.

Local police forces are also warning the public to be cautious.

Temperatures have dipped since yesterday. The snow may be clear but road users should be cautious of frozen snow melt and black ice. Give yourself extra time, especially if you need to clear your vehicle of frost. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/u4anwbowPW — Saanich PD Patrol (@SaanichPDPatrol) January 17, 2020

It’s slippery out there in some spots in #Esquimalt & Victoria. Please give yourself some extra time this morning as you head to your day. #belikeapenguin #yyj pic.twitter.com/ksockf8Mp9 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 17, 2020