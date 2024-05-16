Hazelnut Inn a new escape to world of ‘delight and wonder’

Long awaited Hazelnut Inn opening doors during this year’s Yarrow Days on June 1

Peter Sawatzky, co-owner of Hazelnut Inn in Yarrow, stands outside the soon-to-be-open accommodation on May 9, 2024. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Your next fantasy-themed getaway may be much closer than you think.

Tucked away just off of Yarrow Central Road, the Hazelnut Inn is described as a “magical boutique hotel” and six years after breaking ground, is set for its official grand opening during Yarrow Days on June 1.

“There’s lots of curiosity right,” said co-owner Peter Sawatzky. “We wanted as many people as possible to see it and that seemed like a good day.”

The inn is composed of three separate and very uniquely styled suites for two. They consist of theme-appropriate decor to fit the elaborate backstories crafted for each one.

The North Star suite headlines the inn being the first one to accept bookings prior to the hotel’s grand opening weekend. The Copper Crown and Under Hill suites are still under construction with no official date set for the opening, but Sawatzky is hoping to have all three open to guests by 2026.

Sawatzky stated the idea for the inn came when he and his wife Hailey were vacationing in Europe. The couple spent the night in a tower room while staying in a manor outside of Rome.

“It wound up these spiral staircases and it was just this, you know, tiny little room but it was really well done,” said Sawatzky. “We thought to ourselves ‘there’s really nothing like this around us’.”

Stepping into the completed North Star suite, it’s evident that every detail has been meticulously curated.

The tucked away entrance leads you through a private garden filled with luscious greenery and “mythical” artifacts.

The sound of traffic is quickly drowned away by the waterfall cascading into the surrounding stream before the sounds of both are muted as the heavy wooden main door closes behind you.

Once inside, it’s easy to believe you’ve truly stepped into the captain’s quarters of an old ship. The furnishings all boast a mythical aura, from the bed perched up high in the ‘stern’ of the ship surrounded by figureheads, to the magnificent towering ceiling painted to resemble a beautiful aqua sky.

The experience will be highlighted though by the modern touches that have been tastefully incorporated. A soaker tub is tucked into the corner of the suite only a few steps away from the spacious bathroom with a traditional vanity and stand-up rainfall shower.

A view inside the ‘North Star’ suite at the Hazelnut Inn in Yarrow on May 9, 2024. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Sawatzky name may be one that people recognize, with the family being behind the notable company Imagination Corporation. The company, led by Peter’s father Dan, has been designing and constructing custom architecture for decades, with their goal being to create imaginative worlds that take people from everyday life to places of ‘delight and wonder’.

The family’s creations are spread all over the world, with the local Cultus Lake Adventure Park being one of their most notable works.

With this new local landmark, the Sawatzkys seem to have nailed it again.

The family takes pride in their work, often holding themselves to an incredibly high standard. Their current team is made up of just eight people, working on almost all of the construction required with any work that does need to be contracted out, given almost exclusively to local businesses.

“We’re not looking to be kings of the world,” said Sawatzky. “We just want to build cool stuff, and great things take time.”

The open house will take place on Saturday, June 1 following the Yarrow Days Parade at the Hazelnut Inn at 42402 Yarrow Central Road.

