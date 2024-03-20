Hazmat team called in to search Kelowna RCMP vehicle, close park

The fire department and an ambulance are also on scene

Kelowna RCMP are in the are of Centennial Park in Rutland. (Thomas Dutil)

UPDATE 7:44 p.m.

After several hours, the Central Okanagan hazmat team concluded its investigation of the RCMP vehicle and left the area.

It’s still unknown at this time what caused the presence or what the hazmat team was searching for.

Centennial Park and McIntosh Road from Rutland Road North to Asher Road has reopened, along with the Kelowna Fire Department station #3 and policing unit.

UPDATE 7:26 p.m.

A hazmat team arrived on scene and began searching an RCMP vehicle in the fire department’s parking lot.

Emergency crews have been on scene at the Rutland Community Policing facility and Centennial Park in Kelowna for several hours. An RCMP vehicle has been searched and emergency crews are in hazmat suits. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/BhhnrcqY9X — Brittany Webster (@thebrittwebster) March 20, 2024

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department on Rutland Road North has been taped off. McIntosh Road is also cordoned off from Rutland Road North to Asher Road.

A group of four people on scene dressed in hazmat suits focused on the area of the entrance to the fire department’s parking lot.

At least six RCMP vehicles and two fire trucks are at the scene.

Original

Kelowna RCMP have closed a section of McIntosh Road in Rutland.

Centennial Park is also closed to the public at this time.

Both the Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance are on scene.

The reason for emergency vehicles in the area is unknown at this time.

