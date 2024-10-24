'He needed help': Brother of man shot by Penticton police speaks out

Seth Murray said his brother was not addicted and did not use drugs

Many questions are swirling around the police-involved shooting that took place in Penticton on Oct. 22. None are as heartbreaking as the ones Seth Murray wants to ask.

Murray heard about the shooting on Government Street at about 3 p.m. through social media and thought it was possibly drug-related. But with hours of a Mountie pulling his gun on a man reportedly holding a weapon, Murray discovered the victim was his younger brother.

“Because of the way he was acting everyone assumed he was on drugs. But my brother didn’t do drugs. He had mental health issues, but this was completely out of character for him,” said Murray.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) — which is now investigating the matter — police responded to a man acting erratically and possibly holding a weapon at about 3:13 p.m.

After police arrived and began to interact with the man, the situation became violent and one officer was injured. The officer then discharged their firearm and the man later died in hospital.

Murray says his brother was a “recluse” who lived in his own apartment for several years and was not known to police.

“He had posted a video the day before the shooting and he was acting weird. My uncle and I knew he wasn’t taking his meds. But my uncle talked to him and my brother wanted to see him, and my uncle was supposed to visit on what would have been the day after the shooting,” said Murray.

Now Murray wants to know what happened that the situation escalated so quickly that the officer was forced to use a gun. He is wondering whether the RCMP could recognize his brother was having a “manic” episode, or if they thought he was on drugs.

“I know he looked erratic and he had a knife or whatever, but I heard it was a couple of shots (at my brother) and he was only a few feet away,” said Murray, describing what he had been told by witnesses to the incident.

Murray describes his brother as more than six feet tall, but very thin and probably less than 150 pounds.

“I just want to know if they (RCMP) can recognize that this man wasn’t on drugs; He was having a mental breakdown, he needed help,” said Murray. “I think if they knew this was a mental episode, it would have been approached differently.”

He also wonders if a medical professional with the Mobile Integrated Crisis Team (ICRT) was on duty that day and could have been called to assist.

Due to the ongoing investigation by the IIO, neither the police watchdog nor the RCMP are answering any questions about the incident.

The Car 40 program was launched at the start of this year in Penticton. It pairs a medical professional with a police officer to respond to mental health crisis calls and to do outreach in the community. In its first three months, Car 40 was reported to be a success by RCMP.

Murray understands there is an overdose crisis affecting the province which has created a very visible presence in Penticton of those experiencing addiction and mental health issues, and that police have a responsibility to respond.

“He was good when he was on his meds, but six months ago he went through a break and also his grandfather died, who he was very close to. That is when something changed again,” explained Murray.

He said his brother was put in care five years ago for a short period but does not know what he was diagnosed with. Murray said mental health challenges run in his family and that his aunt is a diagnosed schizophrenic.

“He was on disability, but he had money,” said Murray.

Aș Murray understands the situation, his brother was told if he wanted to access mental health services he would have to ask or apply for them on his own accord.

The older brother wanted his sibling to get better but he also wished there had been more access to mental health resources.

“I think he should have been on suicide watch,” explained Murray.

It could be months before Murray hears any information about the events that led up to his brother's death. In the meantime, he is hoping there is more training, accountability and responsibility on those who choose careers that intersect with individuals who have mental health disorders.

“There is just something really wrong happening in our city right now. I mean yesterday my uncle drove past the street where my brother was shot and his blood was still on the ground. We got the city to clean it up now…. but where is the humanity?” he said.

Murray said he was visited by an officer from the IIO who confirmed his brother had died. IIO also confirmed with Black Press Media a next-of-kin notification had been completed.

Black Press Media also reached out to Interior Health to inquire about a medical health professional being on duty for ICRT the day of the incident, however, the health authority said it was unable to speak on the matter.

“Interior Health appreciates this is a tragic situation and our hearts go out to all those involved,” read an email statement.