Head-on collision claims lives of 2 teens in northern B.C.

A 21-year-old also has life threatening injuries

Chetwynd RCMP are looking for any witnesses to a tragic early morning head-on collision that claimed the two lives of two teens April 7.

RCMP say on April 7, just after midnight, Chetwynd RCMP frontline officers responded to serious collision on the top of Wabi Hill on Highway 97 south where a 2001 black Dodge 2500 pick up and a 2011 grey Ford F350 pick up were involved in a head-on collision. The 19-year old male driver and 15-year-old male passenger in the black Dodge 2500 died at the scene. The 21-year-old male driver of the Ford F350 was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed throughout the night while police investigated the scene. It reopened at about 11:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing as the causal factors in the crash are not yet known, said police.

“Anyone with more information on the collision or events leading up to the collision, including dash camera footage in the Wabi Hill area around the time of this incident, is asked to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221 and quote file# 2024-585.”