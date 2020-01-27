A head-on collision at the Coombs Junction killed a dog and sent one woman to hospital on Monday, Jan. 27. (Facebook)

Head-on collision on Vancouver Island results in dead dog, woman in hospital

RCMP say no one else injured in Coombs crash

A dog is dead and one woman in the hospital after a head-on vehicle collision in Coombs on Monday, according to police.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP said the woman, from Qualicum Beach, was driving (with her dog in the vehicle) when she went to turn left toward Coombs coming from Qualicum Beach at the intersection of Highway 4 and 4A, Coombs Junction.

RCMP were called to the scene at 7:52 a.m.

Foreman reported the woman turned in front of an oncoming vehicle that was coming from Port Alberni.

“The person that was coming through the lights swerved as best they could to avoid the collision, but it ended up being a head-on collision,” said Foreman.

“We got witness statements on scene that the driver coming from Port Alberni direction towards Qualicum Beach had a green light, and was just proceeding through the lights when she turned left in front of him.”

READ MORE: B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

The resultant crash pushed the woman’s vehicle back into the vehicle behind her. The third vehicle sustained minor damage, while Foreman says the damage to the other two was significant.

“The other two vehicles were very seriously damaged, probably writeoffs,” said Foreman.

The woman went to the hospital with what Foreman says were non-life threatening injuries, but the dog in her vehicle didn’t make it.

“Very unfortunately her dog died in the collision, which is never a good thing,” said Foreman.

The other drivers appeared to be uninjured.

First responders from police, fire and ambulance were on scene.

“It took a while to get everybody cleaned up and off the road,” said Foreman.

The driver received a ticket for driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

