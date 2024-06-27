Head-on crash kills 2, blocks access to BC Ferries terminal

Incident on Highway 1 near Horseshoe Bay terminal saw car travelling east in westbound lane

Police in West Vancouver, B.C., say two people are dead after a head-on crash along Highway 1 that blocked access to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

They say a vehicle travelling east in the westbound lanes near Westport Road caused the collision at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

An unspecified number of passengers were taken to hospital.

West Vancouver Police say the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was at the scene to investigate.

B.C.’s driver information portal, DriveBC, showed Highway 1’s westbound lanes had reopened before 9 a.m. between Westport Road and Headland Drive.

The closure had blocked access to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal, delaying at least one sailing.

An update posted by BC Ferries shortly before 7:30 a.m. said the vessel for the 6:30 a.m. sailing was holding at the dock due to unanticipated crew absences stemming from the Highway 1 crash.

READ ALSO: Feds sue B.C. firm, truck driver in fatal crash that burned bridge

READ ALSO: TSB says fatal floatplane crash near Tofino caused by unexpected wake or object