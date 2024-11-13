 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Health Canada confirms B.C.'s 1st case of avian flu in humans

The teen is reported to be in critical condition at BC Children's Hospital
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
34482769_web1_220512-CPW-Small-flock-avian-flu-Comox-Valley-chicken_1
B.C.’s Agriculture Ministry says eight commercial poultry farms in the Fraser Valley and two small flocks in Merritt and Port McNeill have tested positive for avian influenza. A chicken looks in the barn at Honey Brook Farm in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP)(Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP)

A teen in critical condition at BC Children's Hospital is the first domestically acquired case of H5N1 avian influenza, Canada's public health agency confirmed Wednesday (Nov. 13).

The Public Health Agency of Canada said that based on genomic sequencing, the case is related to the avian influenza H5N1 viruses from the ongoing outbreak in poultry in B.C.

However, the investigation has not yet determined how the teen became infected. Contact tracing, testing and offering antiviral medications to contacts is continuing in B.C. 

There have been no further cases identified at this time, the public health agency said.  

B.C.'s Health Ministry and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry first shared news of the suspected case on Saturday, the day after the teen was admitted to hospital.

On Tuesday, Henry said the province was waiting on official test results from the Public Health Agency of Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg to confirm it was a case of avian influenza, but her office was confident in their testing.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said human infection with avian influenza is rare and usually occurs after close contact with infected birds, other infected animals or highly contaminated environments. 

There is an ongoing outbreak of avian influenza in dairy cattle in the U.S., there are no reported cases in dairy cattle in Canada and there is no evidence of avian influenza in samples of milk in Canada. Milk and milk products that have been pasteurized are safe to consume. 

The public health agency added that the clade – a grouping of organisms that are believed to have a common ancestor – from the H5N1 avian influenza in U.S. dairy cattle is not the same as the clade in the domestically acquired human case in B.C.

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

Related

B.C. teen remains in critical condition in suspected case of avian flu
B.C. teen remains in critical condition in suspected case of avian flu
Goose encounter scrutiny increases after suspected B.C. human avian flu case
Goose encounter scrutiny increases after suspected B.C. human avian flu case
B.C. teen treated in suspected 1st Canadian human case of avian flu
B.C. teen treated in suspected 1st Canadian human case of avian flu