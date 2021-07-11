Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Health Canada pulls pre-rolled joints contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria

Health Canada says about 11,304 were sold in in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon

Health Canada has issued a recall that could harsh some Canadians’ cannabis buzz.

The agency is pulling three batches of pre-rolled joints that may be contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria.

The recall applies to two types of Atlas Growers Ltd.’s pre-rolls sold between December 1, 2020 and last Wednesday.

The affected products are Natural History Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls and Atlas Growers Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls.

Health Canada says approximately 11,304 of the three-joint packs were sold in in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

The agency says exposure to yeast, mould and bacteria may cause allergic symptoms, but serious health consequences are rare.

The recalled lot numbers are: P200027, P200044 and P210008.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis

Previous story
If an election were called, how much fight do Conservative premiers have left?

Just Posted

Bentley Allan, associate director at the Pacific Institute of Climate Solutions, stands by an electric-vehicle charging station in the parking lot of their Victoria location. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria-based institute looking into improving range, safety of electric-vehicle batteries

North Saanich’s requirement for an insurance policy worth $5 million has led to charges that the municipality is trying to impose an undue burden on a group critical of the substance and process of the OCP review process, a charge the municipality rejects. (Black Press Media file photo)
North Saanich accused of stifling group critical of OCP review process

Oak Bay Four Pillars of Excellence Award recipients Anna Friesen (middle left), Orla Scott, and Jasper Calder, with members of the Oak Bay Fire Department during the Oak Bay High awards ceremony in June. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Oak Bay High students earn life-changing post-secondary funding

Gettle Service Station was established in 1928 by Louis Gettle. (Courtesy of Sooke Region Museum)
SOOKE HISTORY: Station fuels a century of Sooke history