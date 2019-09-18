Health Canada suspends Island pot producer’s licence following unannounced visit

Evergreen Medicinal operated a marijuana bunker near Michell Farms in Central Saanich near the border with Saanich to grow medicinal marijuana. (Black Press File)

An Island pot producer had its licence suspended following an unannounced inspection by Health Canada on April 29.

Evergreen Medicinal Supply Inc. operated a bunker-like facility to grow cannabis near Michell’s Farm since January, 2014, but was ordered out of the facility due to unpaid rent and an expired lease in July. According to Health Canada the unexpected inspection resulted in a number of critical observations and an overall non-compliant rating in relation to good production practices, record-keeping, inventory control and adherence to licence control.

On Aug. 9, Health Canada suspended the supplier’s licence to “protect public health and safety, including preventing cannabis from being diverted to the illegal markets,” states Health Canada.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Judge rules medicinal marijuana company must vacate farm in Central Saanich

Before the suspension, Evergreen was authorized to cultivate, process and sell dried and fresh cannabis, cannabis plants and cannabis seeds. They were able to sell these products to provincial and territorial distributors, along with directly selling to patients who use cannabis for medical purposes. However, Evergreen was selling cannabis exclusively to other cannabis licence holders.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich pot farm now on hold

Evergreen made headlines in July after a Supreme Court judge ordered the medical marijuana operation to vacate the property in Central Saanich following a lengthy court battle with the owner of the land.

Evergreen was able to respond to Health Canada’s decision and provide the department with reasons why the suspension is unfounded or with information to consider in its decision-making process.

Last week Evergreen told Health Canada the company was working on corrective actions. Health Canada’s job now is to review all the relevant information submitted and make a final decision.

Shawn Galbraith, CEO of Evergreen, did not respond to Black Press Media’s requests for comment.