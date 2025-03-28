Health care worker housing to be incorporated into Island family support facility

Just Like Home Lodge near Campbell River Hospital will supply workforce housing in addition to accommodation for families of patients needing treatment

The Campbell River area is addressing the accommodation shortage for health care workers the same way it addressed the lack of accommodations for families travelling long distances to receive care.

It's going to supply it.

The Strathcona Regional District has announced it will expand plans for Just Like Home Lodge, which is designed to provide accommodations just steps from the Campbell River Hospital for patients and families travelling long distances for treatment.

A partnership has been established that will see healthcare workforce housing incorporated into the complex. The regional district says in a March 26 media release this will ensure improved access to essential healthcare services while addressing critical workforce housing needs in the region.

The release states this addition will help attract and retain medical professionals in the region by creating 20 separate, self-contained units.

“This project reflects the SRD board's dedication to community well-being and our commitment to enhancing healthcare access and housing options for our medical professionals,” said SRD Board Chair Mark Baker. “The expanded facility will offer a safe, supportive environment for patients and their families while also meeting the urgent need for workforce housing.”

The project is moving forward thanks to contributions from the Mailman family’s Broadstreet Properties Ltd./Seymour Pacific Homes.

“We are honoured to be part of such a meaningful project that will make a real difference in the lives of patients and healthcare workers in our region,” said Kris Mailman, CEO of Broadstreet Properties. “Our family has always been deeply committed to supporting our communities, and we are excited to bring this vision to life, creating a space that fosters comfort, support, and well-being.”

The revamped project includes 10 independent rooms with a communal living space, shared kitchen, day room facilities and laundry facilities for visiting families. It also includes 20 fully self-contained workforce housing units, offering a mix of, bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom options, each equipped with in-house laundry, with some featuring private balconies.

The regional district said it established the Just Like Home service in 2019 in partnership with the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. Since its inception, the need for healthcare workforce accommodation has become increasingly apparent, it says.

“The Campbell River Hospital Foundation has raised $1.9 million toward the capital funding for Just like Home and continues to work toward its $2 million goal,” said Tyson Lambert, the foundation's chair. “The need for this type of facility is significant and we are proud to be part of a project that will ease the burden of travel and accommodation for both patients and their families while they seek the medical care they need in our hospital.”

This partnership is expected to create a significant and enduring positive effect on the region, emphasizing the power of teamwork. It brings together local organizations, families, and visionaries to develop a genuinely transformative initiative for the community, notes the media release.

The facility set to open in the summer of 2026.