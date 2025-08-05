Health minister visits Port Alberni's Ty Watson House

The heritage home has served as a hospice house since 2008

Ty Watson House staff and Hospice Society members give the minister of health a tour around Ty Watson House. From left: Kim Cameron (Ty Watson cook), Robyn Monrufet (former board chair), Josie Osborne (minister of health), Marylou Jarvis (palliative care nurse consultant), Moira McNeil (service coordinator), Nancy Wilmot (board chair).

Mid-Island Pacific Rim MLA and Minister of Health Josie Osborne visited the Ty Watson House in Port Alberni last week. It was her first visit to the facility, which offers personalized hospice care to people reaching the end of their lives.

Nancy Wilmot, board chair of the Alberni Valley Hospice Society, said the society is proud of the amenities they offer to their residents in the home-like setting of the Ty Watson House. Having the minister of health see the importance of it is vital, she added.

"In our culture, we celebrate birth so much. When a baby is born, people gather, there are congratulations, we make a fuss over it because it is one of the most important days. When that person graduates or gets married, those are such important days," said Wilmot. "We're all going to die and giving that attention and that care and that comfort to celebrate the life of the person whose life is ending is extraordinary."

Wilmot described the Ty Watson house as a "unicorn" because of how rare it is to see a palliative care space not attached to a larger healthcare facility. She said having the minister tour the house and see the level of care people are given is important.

"It was really wonderful that Josie Osborne made the time to visit us at the Ty Watson House," she said. "Having the minister visit us, see what we do, is so incredibly important. It's good to be on the radar when the ministry is making decisions about funding."

In an interview with The Scoop, Osborne said it's her first time touring the house.

"It just feels like home," Osborne said. "It feels warm and safe and comfortable and just incredible hospitality, and a feeling of being connected and welcomed right away."

Osborne said facilities like Ty Watson House are vital to the province's healthcare system and highlighted that hospice care is healthcare.

"It is important to think about this as part of healthcare because it's from conception through birth, through living a good life and then also having a good and dignified and respectful death," she said.

Residents at Ty Watson House have access to round-the-clock medical care from licensed practical nurses and community health workers along with registered nurses on call at all times. The medical staff positions are funded by Island Health.

Marylou Jarvis is a palliative care nurse consultant in Port Alberni and the West Coast. She told The Scoop it is important for people to end their lives in a comfortable place.

"It just allows them a bit of a home setting and being able to get the care that they need," she said. "We're able to give 24-hour care and give them medications they need to alleviate the suffering."

Jarvis said the Ty Watson House is a special place and said despite it being a place for end of life care, there is joy.