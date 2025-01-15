Hearing set for man accused of murdering ex-wife

Vitali Stefanski's four-day preliminary inquiry will begin on March 31

WARNING: this article contains content related to domestic violence (gender-based violence), which may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know has been harmed by domestic violence (gender-based violence), contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace at 250-542-1122 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

After multiple court delays last week, a preliminary inquiry has been scheduled for Vitali Stefanski, accused of murdering his ex-wife, Lumby mother Tatjana Stefanski.

Vitali had a court hearing Wednesday, Jan. 8, for the purpose of scheduling dates for the preliminary inquiry. However the hearing was adjourned and put over to the next day without the dates being set, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

The same result occurred at court hearings last Thursday and Friday. In all, three hearings last week failed to produce preliminary inquiry dates for Vitali.

Ann Seymour, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, confirmed the dates were set at a hearing on Monday, Jan. 13. The preliminary inquiry will begin on March 31 and span four days, ending on April 3.

Preliminary inquiries are set before Supreme Court trials but take place in Provincial Court to decide if there is enough evidence to have a trial. The Crown presents its evidence and witnesses. Defence counsel gets to cross examine the witnesses. At the end of a preliminary inquiry, a provincial court judge will not determine guilt or innocence but rather if there is enough evidence to continue to a full trial.

If the judge decides there is not enough evidence, the accused is discharged and the case will be ended. If the judge decides there is enough evidence, the case will go to trial.

Vitali, charged with second-degree murder in Tatjana's death, elected to be tried by Supreme Court judge and jury in October. He remains in custody.

Tatjana's body was found in a rural area near Lumby on April 14, one day after she was allegedly abducted. A man believed to be involved in her death was arrested that day in the general vicinity but was released from custody on conditions, sparking fear and anger in the community.

Vitali was arrested and charged on May 31 and has been in custody ever since.

His murder charge has yet to be proven in court.