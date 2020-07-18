Oak Bay Arts Alive has secured 16 artists to paint one or two of 24 aluminum hearts as part of a community project this summer. Once painted, the hearts will tour the District of Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Hearts alive summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

Twenty-four hearts will flow in the wind to boost community spirit

The 2020 Arts Alive sculptures are gathered and ready to be installed.

But for delays, they already would be. District of Oak Bay staff have had to refocus their efforts on other priorities but that leaves a few empty pedestals around town, as some of the 2019 Arts Alive pieces have been removed.

Gone from Oak Bay Avenue next to Vis a Vis is Dreams can come true by Dave Hunwick, , which depicted a rabbit jumping over the moon. And gone from McNeill Bay is Reflect and Connect by William Frymire, which is a globe of stained glass and metal now on display in Castlegar.

In place of the delayed 2020 Arts Alive sculptures and to help drive community spirit during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arts Alive committee secured 24 aluminum hearts cut out by Victoria Waterjet metalworking shop.

“Sixteen different artists will design one or two of the signs in the spirit of Dr. Bonnie Henry’s mantra to be kind, be calm and be safe,” said Barbara Adams, Oak Bay’s Arts Laureate.

READ ALSO: 2019 Bowker Brush Up artists ready to talk art

The hearts are on posts that are plugged into the ground and can move together in the wind, creating a flowing effect, Adams said. They’ll tour the District of Oak Bay, starting at municipal hall.

“After a couple of stops they can be broken into a few groups, nine here, six there, etc., so that we can share them in more neighbourhoods around Oak Bay,” Adams said. “Stay tuned for more projects that will involve the community.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

