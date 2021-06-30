Heat forces rebooking of vaccine appointments at Langford’s Eagle Ridge Arena

Island Health said it was giving shots until just after 1 p.m. Tuesday

The heat wave impacting British Columbia has caused more COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Langford to be rescheduled Tuesday.

An Island Health bulletin said staff at the Eagle Ridge Arena immunization site were able to give people their shots until just after 1 p.m. on June 29, before the health authority decided to rebook the day’s remaining appointments.

Island Health said everyone impacted by the rescheduled Tuesday appointments will be contacted and rebooked. They’re working on solutions to create additional appointments to rebook people as quickly as possible, the bulletin said.

“We acknowledge this may be frustrating for some people and we ask for patience and understanding as we move through the effects of this extreme weather event,” Island Health said.

Tuesday marked the third straight day the vaccination schedule in the West Shore community has been disrupted by the record-breaking heat.

On June 26, Island Health announced it was cancelling and rebooking Sunday (June 27) and Monday (June 28) afternoon appointments at Eagle Ridge and Esquimalt’s Archie Browning Sports Centre due to the heat.

The following day, Island Health announced it would be rebooking all appointments at the Eagle Ridge Arena and Gabriola Community Centre that had been scheduled for June 28, again due to the conditions.

