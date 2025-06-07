Heat, haze and hope: Interior B.C. adapts to smoky summers

Geography plays a big role in air quality during wildfires

As wildfires engulf British Columbia, Kelowna grapples with unprecedented air quality challenges, forcing residents, including outdoor sports enthusiasts, to rethink their summer routines. With 2023's devastating blazes, the future of outdoor recreation hangs in a precarious balance.

Five of the most destructive wildfire seasons in the history of B.C. occurred between 2017 and 2024. And that has meant poorer air quality in places like Kelowna.

Jamie Menzies, president of Pickleball Kelowna, said smoky days mean poor turnout on the courts — which is especially detrimental for outdoor sports with limited seasons.

"[Our members] are not prepared to put their health at risk for a game of pickleball," she said. "They're very wise about when and when not to play."

The club ensures its members know the air quality measurements on game days to give them the power to make informed decisions.

Menzies said although the club has had some close calls during the McDougall Creek fires of 2023, they’ve been lucky so far and haven’t had to cancel any events.

But club members are worried about more than just missing a tournament or two. Like many other Kelowna locals, Menzies said she is “absolutely concerned” for the future of their community as a whole.

Dr. Sue Pollock, medical health officer for Interior Health, has noticed the worsening wildfires over her own lifetime.

“I was born and raised in the Okanagan Valley,” Pollock said. “I remember a time when we did not have wildfire smoke ever in the summertime.”

One of the biggest concerns with wildfire smoke is the uncertainty surrounding the long-term health risks, something Pollock said is still being researched.

Although studies are discovering more about wildfire smoke’s potential for lasting effects on health, Pollock stressed the importance of limiting exposure as a protective measure.

But the smoky air isn’t the biggest threat in the Okanagan summers. The real danger happens when heatwaves and wildfire smoke coincide.

“Heat is going to be more dangerous,” Pollock said. When there is poor air quality during periods of extreme heat, Interior Health wants people to “prioritize cooling down” before worrying about the smoke.

The best protection is to stay indoors with clean, filtered air and to avoid strenuous outdoor activity. For anyone who can’t avoid smoky air, like outdoor workers, a well-fitted respirator (like N95 or KN95) can reduce exposure to harmful particles.

Interior Health and Health Canada recommend creating clean air spaces within homes by setting up a portable air purifier in an air-conditioned room.

But not everyone has access to air conditioning or air purifiers at home. In those cases, Pollock said people may need to “go somewhere else to seek cool, clean air” in places like malls or homes of friends and family.

Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort, has witnessed the value of cooler temperatures and fresh air during wildfire smoke episodes.

Ballingall said the altitude can make "a huge difference" in air quality up on the mountain.

Geography plays a big role in air quality during wildfires. Factors like altitude, proximity to fire and wind direction can result in varying air quality across the region.

Although Big White may not be as well-known for its summer tourism, the mountain is a valuable sanctuary when thick smoke settles into the Valley, said Ballingall.

"We get a lot of people that have asthma or … breathing problems come to the resort for that relief," he said. "The majority of the time, we're normally above the smoke, or the wind's blowing in the right direction."

Despite the Valley's reputation as "Smokeanagan" in recent years, Ballingall has a more optimistic outlook on the future of the region.

Fires happen and smoke settles in the valley — but the fires get put out and the land recovers. He sees no reason to panic and has faith in the Valley’s ability to bounce back.

And there’s still some hope on the horizon among locals like Ballingall and Menzies.

“I take it a bit in stride,” Menzies said. While she isn’t a fan of having to give up on playing pickleball due to weather, she reminds herself she’s “up against the elements” and tries not to let it affect her too much.

You can’t outplay the weather and sometimes, the smartest move is knowing when to sit one out and stay home.

What you need to know

How clean is the air in your home?

We’ve heard it all before: Keep your doors and windows closed when the air outside is smoky. But is that really enough?

Eric Coker, an environmental health scientist with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, doesn’t think so.

He said some pollutants still get inside, while lack of ventilation means more dust and increased indoor-generated air pollution.

Keeping polluted air out of homes is important — but so is proper airflow. Coker recommends checking air quality information regularly for brief periods of cleaner air.

“When those times happen, open your doors and windows to let fresh air in,” he said.

Coker also advises people to check their air filters and replace them based on the manufacturers’ recommended schedules.

Indoor air quality and what you need to know. . (Sally Ji)

But Dan Hunter, general manager of Airco Heating and Cooling, said manufacturer recommendations aren’t perfect guidelines and people shouldn’t rely only on what the labels say.

“I would check [filters] monthly,” Hunter said.

He suggests checking more often in warmer months since there are factors that affect the lifespan of a filter such as “drier air in the summertime, maybe smoke, maybe dust.”

With so many variables involved, he said the best practice is to physically look at how dirty your filters are.

When in doubt, take a peek — your lungs might thank you for it.

This story was written by a student in Kwantlen Polytechnic University's Journalism program as part of a partnership between KPU and Black Press Media.