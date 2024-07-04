Heat warning issued by Island Health

Eastern Vancouver Island daytime highs are expected to be in the low 30's

A heat warning has been issued for the eastern Vancouver Island, stretching from Campbell River to Duncan.

According to an alert from Environment Canada on Thursday, July 4, elevated temperatures are expected to begin Friday, July 5, and last early into the following week. Daytime highs are expected to be in the low 30's with evening lows near 16 degrees. Early next week temperatures are expected to moderate.

The Vancouver Island Health Authority advised residents through a press release to ensure their air conditioning is working, and if not, consider finding somewhere to cool off during hot days. Some examples given include libraries, community centres, movie theatres or a mall.

Additionally, residents can close windows, curtains and blinds during the day, and open doors and windows when it becomes cooler.

Older adults, those who live alone, those who are pregnant and people with heart and respiratory diseases are considered to be at-risk of heat-related illness.

The province has not declared an extreme heat emergency for the area at the time of publication.