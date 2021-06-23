Environment Canada has issued a heat warning with temperatures expected to reach as high as 37 C in the coming days on Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning with temperatures expected to reach as high as 37 C in the coming days on Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Heat warning issued for most of Vancouver Island

Forecast calls for temperatures to reach 37 C in the next few days

A heat wave is expected to intensify on Vancouver Island and across much of the province.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Wednesday, June 23, advising people to take necessary safety precautions and watch for updated statements.

Temperatures on the east coast and inland areas of Vancouver Island are forecast to reach as high as 37 C over the next few days.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia likely resulting in record-breaking temperatures,” the warning noted. “The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

People are advised to drink plenty of water, even before they feel thirsty, and try to stay in a cool place.

Symptoms of heat illness could include dizziness and fainting, nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing and accelerated heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark-coloured urine.

Those with older family, friends and neighbours should try to check on them and make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool place and children and pets shouldn’t be left inside parked vehicles.

For information about how to guard against heat-related illness, visit www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness. People can also call HealthLink B.C. at 811.

READ ALSO: Heat wave will see Nanaimo temperatures rise 5-10 degrees above normal


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Previous story
Invasive European Green Crab found in Ladysmith harbour

Just Posted

Paisley Dawson was last seen in Victoria on June 6. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: Victoria police ask for help finding Paisley Dawson

sig
Man arrested in Sooke after work crew threatened with a knife

Renowned pastry chef Steve Hodge and design guru Tiffany Pratt from the Food Network’s Project Bakeover discuss design ideas with Lighthouse Cake Company owners Richard Martin and Vikki Smith. (Photo courtesy of Food Network Canada)
Langford bakery finds recipe for appearance on the Food Network

The City of Victoria hopes to learn more about the anchor recently refurbished and installed not far from Mile Zero. (City of Victoria/Twitter)
Victoria’s latest installation, an anchor near Mile Zero, prompts questions