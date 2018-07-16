Boaters and swimmers hit the water on the weekend to beat the current heat wave. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Heat warning issued for Vancouver Island

Temperatures expected to cool down later this week

It was a hot one this past weekend and temperatures will continue to rise into the mid-20’s across most of Vancouver Island.

Inland areas will experience daytime highs of at least 28 degrees and overnight lows near 16 degrees, leading Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for some parts of the Island. A heat warning is currently in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Slightly cooler temperatures are forecasted for the mid-week.

These high temperatures are not out of the ordinary for this time of year, however there are some health risks associated with the hot weather as extreme heat affects everyone.

Risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

The effects of heat illness include:

  • swelling
  • rash
  • cramps
  • fainting
  • heat exhaustion
  • heat stroke
  • worsening of some health conditions

Environment Canada suggests drinking plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

If you do go outside, be sure to apply sunscreen to exposed skin early and often, at least 15-30 minutes before going out. Island Health suggests an SPF 30 or higher, and be sure to reapply it often throughout the day, especially after swimming or heavy perspiration.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, and learn more about heat-related illnesses at HealthLinkBC or dial 811.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria police find woman hiding replica handgun in purse

Just Posted

Saanich seals history with time capsule

Saanich will re-open time capsule in 2067

Short trip to car-free Sidney Spit offers camping, beaches, hikes

Sidney Spit is part of B.C.’s Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, a protected marine ecosystem

Heat warning issued for Vancouver Island

Temperatures expected to cool down later this week

Victoria Police issue public warning after man pricked by hidden syringe

Used syringes in discrete locations have caused injuries over the past year in Greater Victoria

Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson set to hit Rock the Shores stage

Other acts include Bahamas, Allen Stone and Bedouin Soundclash

Royal Victoria Yacht Club sends strong presence to BC Summer Games

Oak Bay athlete Max Chapman competes in sailing this week

Riptide, CVUSC paved the way for varsity soccer players

Chloe Gummer has become a leader at VIU

Baseball and funeral planning team up at HarbourCats game

Wednesday’s West Coast League contest will feature draw for end-of-life package

B.C. woman disappointed after family asked for ID at townhouse complex pool

Surrey woman says it’s not the first time she has experienced racial profiling at the complex

Park pipeline protesters say arrest is a ‘declaration of war’

Group behind North Thompson River Provincial Park occupation protest says arrest is ‘declaration of war’

A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

Online retail giant extends annual ‘Prime Day’ promotion to 36 hours

Alert B.C. campers raise alarm and avert potential propane disaster

Salmon Arm camper lodges a complaint with Technical Safety BC after motorhome tank is over-filled.

Non-union construction industry fears exclusion in B.C.

Premier John Horgan announces new Crown corporation for public works

UPDATED: Putin says he wanted Trump to win in 2016, didn’t interfere

The two leaders arrived Monday at Helsinki’s presidential palace for a long-awaited summit

Most Read