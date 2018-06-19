Heat wave could lead to record-breaking electricity use: BC Hydro

Monday was a hot one, and many turned to fans and air conditioners for relief from the heat

B.C.’s recent heat wave has the provincial electricity provider predicting a record-breaking month for electricity usage, as people look to fans and air conditioners for some relief.

BC Hydro said in a statement Tuesday it recorded the season’s highest peak hourly demand – the hour customers use the most electricity – on Monday. That day nearly 7,300 megawatts of electricity was used, which is a 10 per cent increase from the same day the week before.

Fans, air conditioners and refrigeration units working harder to stay cool are all suspected reasons for the bump in power usage.

BC Hydro is forecasting its peak load to be between 7,000 and 7,500 megawatts over the next few days, as weather remains hot across the province before cooling down by Friday and into the weekend.

That could break the record of 7,500 set last August for hourly electricity use, BC Hydro said.

The utility provider suggests a number of energy-efficient ways to keep cool during hotter forecasts, including:

  • Shading windows with blinds or drapes, which can block out up to 65 per cent of the heat.
  • Position a fan by a window or door in the evening when temperatures are cooler to direct the cool air in.
  • Ensure a ceiling fan is rotating counter-clockwise to help direct the cool air down.
  • Avoid using the dryer to keep unnecessary heat out the house, and instead air dry your laundry.
  • Use a microwave, crockpot, toaster oven or barbecue to avoid the extra heat produced by the stove or oven.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kayaker rescued from Esquimalt Lagoon

Just Posted

Saanich rides ahead with Active Transportation Plan

Saanich plans to double the share of all trips made by active transportation by 2050.

Suman, mom of Reena Virk, has died

Mother of 1997 murder victim became an activist against bullying

Fundraising campaign set up for family of deceased Colwood man

Funds will go towards wife and two daughters

Kayaker rescued from Esquimalt Lagoon

Nearby boats rushed to help

CRD tightens leash on dog walkers

Five regional parks in Sooke now have new restrictions on dogs

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Man rescued after jumping from ferry near Bowen Island

BC Ferries said the man was in stable condition

EDITORIAL: Images of suffering children reflect new American reality

They’re sounds and images that could melt the coldest of hearts. But… Continue reading

Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada

More than one-third of deaths were in B.C.

Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Think tank says its ratings are fair to all schools, public and private

Former Somali child refugee fights to stay in Canada

Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi’s judicial review set for today in Halifax

U.S. border separations ripple through midterm campaigns

Several Republicans to break from President Donald Trump amid boarder separation issues

AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau

Perry Bellegarde insists he is not that close to the Liberals as elections looms

Three injured after industrial explosion in Newfoundland

The roof of the warehouse was blown off in the explosion near St. John’s

Most Read