Heat wave impacting recycling collection in the CRD this week

No reason given for last week’s pickup delays by Emterra

Greater Victoria residents could see collection of their recyclables delayed for a second straight week.

The curbside recycling program will experience service disruptions between now through Friday (July 29) due to the heat wave impacting the region, the Capital Regional District said Tuesday.

Emterra Environmental, the contractor responsible for collection, is making best efforts to complete daily routes but residents could see delays, the CRD said.

Emterra will also try to recover materials on alternate days this week where possible. Anyone who hasn’t had their recycling collected by 9 p.m. on their scheduled date is asked to leave the materials at the curb. Those whose items are not picked up within 48 hours are asked to email their address to crdbluebox@emterra.ca.

The recycling pickups also faced delays last week, but no reason was given for those disruptions.

