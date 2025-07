Ladysmith RCMP and fire crews respond to blaze on Trans Canada Highway near Cedar

North Oyster Fire/Rescue and Ladysmith RCMP responded to a fire at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Cedar Road around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22.

Stump grinding equipment being hauled by a truck caught fire after it appears one of its tires overheated and ignited. The friction from the rubber on the brakes appears to have caused the blaze.

The truck driver was able to quickly disconnect the vehicle from the grinder and move it to safety. No injuries were reported.



-- with files from Duck Paterson