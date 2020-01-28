Heavy patches of fog along Malahat Tuesday afternoon

Drivers should use caution, drive slow along Okotoks Drive

Heavy patches of fog along the Malahat near Okotoks Drive Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy of Drive BC)

The Malahat is seeing heavy patches of fog near Okotoks Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The #malahat is fogged in at several parts of the drive before and after the #summit – #drive with care, lights on. Reduce speed ⚠️@DriveBC webcams do show clearing after you pass the mountain@TranBC @malahatdrive @yyjtraffic @WestshoreRCMP @RoadSafetyCWoo pic.twitter.com/q3RvYkEtb4 — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) January 28, 2020

Emcon Services, the roads maintenance contractor for the southern tip of Vancouver Island, tweeted Tuesday about their concerns of foggy sections before and after the Malahat summit.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with care and keep their lights on. The roads begin to clear after drivers pass the mountain.

READ MORE: Malahat biggest risk careless driving, not speed, SenseBC says

ALSO READ: Province says ‘no’ to alternative detour route on Malahat

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.