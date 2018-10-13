A large police presence could been seen around the Gorge Waterway Saturday (Oct. 13), while West Shore RCMP investigate a possible missing person. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Heavy police presence around Gorge Waterway

West Shore RCMP investigate a possible missing person

A large police presence could been seen around the Gorge Waterway early Saturday afternoon (Oct. 13), as West Shore RCMP conduct an investigation into a possible missing person.

A Saanich Fire Rescue boat was launched from Gorge Park and could be seen driving slowly through the Gorge and Portage Inlet.

More to come.

 

A Saanich Fire Rescue boat was launched from Gorge Park and could be seen driving slowly through the Gorge and Portage Inlet. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

