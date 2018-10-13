Heavy police presence around Gorge Waterway

A large police presence could been seen around the Gorge Waterway Saturday (Oct. 13), while West Shore RCMP investigate a possible missing person. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

A large police presence could been seen around the Gorge Waterway early Saturday afternoon (Oct. 13), as West Shore RCMP conduct an investigation into a possible missing person.

A Saanich Fire Rescue boat was launched from Gorge Park and could be seen driving slowly through the Gorge and Portage Inlet.

Investigation underway by West Shore RCMP, searching for possible missing person in Gorge area. Saanich Fire Rescue boat deployed. More to come. #yyj #westshore #gorge pic.twitter.com/7rl2HDwi8R — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) October 13, 2018

