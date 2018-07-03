Victoria police respond to sudden death in Esquimalt

Police tape was blocking access to Denniston Park

VicPD Esquimalt Division were on scene at Denniston Park Tuesday afternoon, where police tape had been put up blocking access to the water at the end of Grafton Street.

Media spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford has confirmed they are dealing with a sudden death.

“We’re investigating a sudden death,” Rutherford said in a statement to the Victoria News. “It is not suspicious in nature and the B.C. Coroner Service will be taking over the investigation.”

Earlier in the day police had said that the incident was related to a mental health crisis.

More to come.

editor@vicnews.com

