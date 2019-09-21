(Devon Bidal/News Staff)

UPDATED: Heavy police presence in Victoria had part of Bay Street blocked off

Bay Street east of Quadra Street was blocked off on Saturday

A heavy police presence in Victoria had a portion of Bay Street east of Quadra Street blocked off on Saturday evening.

Several Victoria Police vehicles and the K-9 unit were in the area. Officers had their guns drawn in the closed off portion of Bay Street between Quadra Street and Vancouver Street.

An individual was seen walking out of a residence on Bay Street just before 4:30 p.m. They were escorted into a police vehicle which left the scene.

An officer at the scene said the man had an “unspecified weapon.” He was taken into custody and taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

Pedestrians were also blocked from entering the closed portion of Bay Street.

Officers began taking down the police tape just after 5 p.m. and reopened the street.

