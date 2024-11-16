 Skip to content
Heavy rain and strong winds hitting B.C.’s south coast over the weekend

Snow is also expected on Okanagan Highways
The Canadian Press
Residents in Metro Vancouver will likely be getting out their umbrellas this weekend as the region faces heavy rain and wind.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, including Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster, with heavy rainfalls and strong winds expected to last into the evening on Saturday.

The agency says a Pacific frontal system is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the south coast, with total rainfall amounts of up to 40 millimetres expected before it tapers off to a few showers overnight.

Strong winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour will develop over areas near the Strait of Georgia and Boundary Bay.

Whistler, B.C. is expected to see its first “significant snowfall” of the season this weekend as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Sea to Sky region, including Whistler, Squamish and Pemberton.

A special weather statement is also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, with the weather agency saying about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt on Saturday.

